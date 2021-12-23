Chamber announces home decorating contest winners

Published 8:05 am Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Staff Report

The Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its annual Home Christmas Decorating Contest on Tuesday, Dec. 14

NOVELTY CATEGORY

• Brian Wise – blue ribbon

• Kamala Neblett – red ribbon

• Cynthia and Kevin Moore – yellow ribbon

• Jeff Childers and Katina Wilson – white ribbon

TRADITIONAL CATEGORY

• Wade Harding – blue ribbon

• Clarece and BJ Canaday – red ribbon

• Jay and Linda Willis – yellow ribbon

• Gill and Kelly Coffee – white ribbon

• Tri- color ribbon was awarded to Brian Wise.

