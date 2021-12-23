Chamber announces home decorating contest winners
Published 8:05 am Thursday, December 23, 2021
The Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its annual Home Christmas Decorating Contest on Tuesday, Dec. 14
NOVELTY CATEGORY
• Brian Wise – blue ribbon
• Kamala Neblett – red ribbon
• Cynthia and Kevin Moore – yellow ribbon
• Jeff Childers and Katina Wilson – white ribbon
TRADITIONAL CATEGORY
• Wade Harding – blue ribbon
• Clarece and BJ Canaday – red ribbon
• Jay and Linda Willis – yellow ribbon
• Gill and Kelly Coffee – white ribbon
• Tri- color ribbon was awarded to Brian Wise.