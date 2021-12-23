Student interns at county administration office

Central High School student Tony Tucker has been working as an intern at the Lunenburg County Administration office. Tucker has taken on many different projects as assigned —most notably the review of the county government website and projects regarding the Coronavirus Relief for the county. Tucker will take the skills he has learned in this internship and apply them to his work in post-secondary education and his career. He has also created an excellent network of professional contacts through this internship established through the Work-Based Learning program at Central High School. Pictured with Tucker is Tracy Gee, Lunenburg County Administrator.