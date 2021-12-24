Column — The reason for the season

Christian author and the contributing writer for the Our Daily Bread devotional, Bill Crowder, said, “The great challenge left to us is to cut through all the glitz and glam of the season that has grown increasingly secular and commercial, and be reminded of the beauty of the One who is Christmas.” Christmas is this coming Saturday. As advent nears the end we come to the fifth and final candle of advent — the Christ candle. With advent being this beautiful countdown for children for Christmas as we saw a couple of weeks ago, I am reminded of a quote from Charles Dickens, “For it is good to be children sometimes, and never better than at Christmas, when its mighty Founder was a child himself.”

Christmas is all about the celebration and recognition of the Savior for all humanity being born. Christmas isn’t about what we get or who we see — it ain’t about who makes the best fudge or most delicious roast beast. Heck, even the Grinch was able to “puzzle until his puzzler was sore” as he realized that Christmas “doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas … perhaps … means a little bit more!” As this season of advent comes to a close again, may we never forget what this season of giving is truly all about. The greatest gift of forever and all times is remembered. Oh, that we would celebrate Christmas daily. Oh, that we would be givers instead of takers year-round. Oh, that we would light a candle to dispel the darkness of sin daily. Oh, that we would spread the love needed to those who have yet to know what true love is. Oh, that we would be the church Jesus came to save as we do whatever’s needed to reach just One more lost soul. Oh, that we would love like Jesus.

Do you know what I love most about the Grinch? As I have gotten older I discover that I was wrong as a child. I always thought the Grinch hated Christmas. That’s not the case! It was people that he didn’t enjoy. People are hard to love sometimes. We mix the lesson of the Grinch up when we don’t realize that we too may have created some Grinches by the lack of love we have lived. Keep Christmas alive and well as we celebrate the reason for the season and the reason why we’re here — Emmanuel. “God grant you the light in Christmas, which is faith; the warmth of Christmas, which is love; the radiance of Christmas, which is purity; the righteousness of Christmas, which is justice; the belief in Christmas, which is truth; the all of Christmas, which is Christ.”- Wilda English

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.