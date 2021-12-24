DAR Chapter honors its own

At its December luncheon meeting, the William Taylor Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, honored three ladies for reaching milestone anniversaries of years of membership in DAR. From left are Rawlins McCauley of South Hill, 40 years; Ann Reamy of Boydton, 60 years; and Louise Chandler of Victoria, 50 years. Certificates were presented to the honorees by Chapter Regent Linda Bagley of Kenbridge. Congratulations to these ladies for helping to shine the light of DAR for a combined 150 years.