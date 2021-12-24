VFW post offers scholarship

VFW Post 9954 of Victoria will again offer a $500.00 scholarship to a graduate of Class 2022.

To be eligible for the Horace E. Meyers scholarship, a high school senior must reside in Lunenburg County and have been accepted to a college or trade school. Home-schooled students and students who attend private schools who reside in Lunenburg County are eligible as well.

The graduating senior must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and write a minimum 100-word essay describing why they should receive this award. The applicant must have an immediate family member that has served with honor in the Armed Forces. Application must be received no later than April 12. Mail application to Thomas Clegg, Attn: Horace E. Meyers Scholarship, P.O. Box 204, Dundas, VA 23938.

Contact Thomas Clegg at 603-325-5008 for additional information.