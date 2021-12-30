Church and Community Events for the week of Dec. 29

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

DECEMBER 31

WATCH NIGHT SERVICE — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge will have Watch Night Service on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Face masks are required. Bring your Bible and Hymnal.

ONGOING

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has gone to services via telephone. To participate call (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042. There will be no in-person services.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Outdoor drive-in services are held at 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.