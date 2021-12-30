VFW offers scholarship

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9954 of Victoria, will once again offer a Horace E. Meyers scholarship in the amount of $500 to a graduate of the class of 2022.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a high school senior must reside in Lunenburg County and have been accepted to a college or a trade school. Home-schooled students and students who attend private schools who reside in Lunenburg County are also eligible.

The graduating senior must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and write a minimum 100-word essay describing why they should receive this award. The applicant must have an immediate family member that has served with honor in the Armed Forces.

Applications must be received no later than April 12, 2022. Mail your application to Thomas Clegg, Attn: Horace E. Meyers Scholarship P.O. Box 204, Dundas, VA 23948. Contact Thomas Clegg at (603) 325- 5008 for additional information.