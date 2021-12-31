VCU Health CMH visitation update

Given the unprecedented surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will adopt revised visiting policies on Sunday, Dec. 26. Adult inpatients are limited to one adult visitor per day. Please understand we are in a fluid situation with the rapid increase of this variant and may have to resort to no visitation with little notice in the future.

GENERAL VISITATION RULES

• All visitors must be screened and provided a visitor badge or armband.

• All visitors must always be masked.

• Visitors must comply with physical distancing guidelines in all common areas.

• The second-floor lobby waiting area is reserved for outpatient surgical patients and one visitor/support person only, all other visitors will be asked to return to their car.

• All visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility and frequently during their stay.

• If patient clinical needs dictate no visitors (i.e., chemotherapy), visitors may be redirected to waiting areas.

INPATIENTS

• Visiting Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• One visitor (18 or older) per patient per day for all non-COVID patients. COVID-positive patients are still not allowed to have visitors, unless they are pediatric patients.

• Labor and Delivery unit: 1 adult visitor (18 or older) per day and 1 doula, allowing 1 to spend the night.

• Pediatric patients in all units: 2 adults (18 or older) at a time, allowing 1 to spend the night. Parent/POA/guardian may trade off. COVID-positive pediatric patients may have 1 parent or caregiver at a time.

• Patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors is determined by the patient’s care team.

• Special needs patients that require 24/7 assistance may have a caretaker stay with them if in the best interest of patient care.

To reach a patient, please dial (434) 584-****, followed by the four digits of the patient’s room number.

OUTPATIENT AND C.A.R.E.

BUILDING APPOINTMENTS

• Surgery patients may be accompanied by 1 adult companion at a time.

• Patients arriving for doctor’s appointments, evaluation, or diagnostic or therapeutic procedures may not have visitors unless needed for assistance, or a spouse with an OB patient.

• Pediatric patients: Up to 2 parents and/or legal guardians per day.

Emergency Department Patients

Visitation is currently suspended except for the following circumstances:

• Pediatric patients: Up to 2 parents and/or legal guardians per day.

• Patients who need assistance.

• Patients who are at the end of life or critical condition: The number of visitors are determined by the patients’ care team.

• Exceptions to the visitation rules for specific incidents will be in accordance with ED policy or permission from the Administrative Representative.

HUNDLEY CENTER

According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, visitors are now allowed anytime but must continue to follow health care infection control procedures: screening upon entry, social distancing of 6 feet and wearing a mask. For after-hours visitation, call 434-584-4100 or 434-584-4200 after 5 p.m. and before 8 a.m. to meet a staff member for entry and screening