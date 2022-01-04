Alton Cecil Childers Nancy Lee Bigger Childers

Alton Cecil Childers of Victoria, passed away Jan. 22, one day shy of his 80th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Franklin Childers and Cora Lee Caines Childers; wife of 57 years, Nancy Lee Bigger Childers; grandson, Jesse Hunton Childers and brother, Harold Franklin Childers.

His wife of 57 years, Nancy Lee Bigger Childers will be interred alongside him. Nancy Lee Bigger Childers, 77 of Victoria, passed away on Nov. 12, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hunton Bigger Sr. and Annie Lee Kirk Bigger; grandson, Jesse Hunton Childers; sisters, Mary Ann Kunath and Betty Lou Echols and a brother, William H. Bigger.

Alton and Nancy are survived by their son and daughter-in-law Steve and Dawn Childers of Victoria; grandsons, Matthew Childers PhD of Seattle, Washington and Jackson Childers of Victoria; his sister, Janice Naugle (Buddy) of Blackstone and her brother, David K. Bigger (Pat) of Chase City.

Graveside services will be held Friday Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., at Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.