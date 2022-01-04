Lawton McKenzie Quinn, 68 of Kenbridge, joined his family in Heaven on Dec. 28. He was the son of the late Theodore Lawton Quinn and Lettie Mae Thompson Quinn and husband of the late Betty Wallace Quinn.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Crabtree Quinn; his son, Eric L. Quinn (Jill) of Meherrin; his daughter, Pamela D. Quinn of Washington, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Skyler, Summer and Shiloh; his sister, Elaine Q. Bates of Virginia Beach and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Lawton served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired ammunition inspector having worked for Fort Pickett and Fort A.P. Hill. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He raised cattle for many years and enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m., in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to Jonesboro Baptist Church, 1955 Jonesboro Road, Blackstone, VA 23824 or Perseverance Christian Church, 2894 Gigg Road, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, was in charge of arrangements.