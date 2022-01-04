Lewis William Boyle, 80 of Kenbridge, passed away Friday, Dec. 31. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clennie and Josephine Boyle and brother, Clennie Earl Boyle.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Lewis Boyle; daughter, Melinda Bagley (Alan); grandson, Austin Bagley (Haley) all of Kenbridge; granddaughter, Nelda Davis (Calvin) of Richmond; great-grandson, Grey Bagley of Kenbridge and brother, Bobby Boyle (Gerrie) of Sevierville, Tennessee.

Lewis retired from Imperial Processing Corporation/Universal Leaf as Maintenance Engineer & Supervisor. Lewis’ loves were his family, Kenbridge Baptist Church where he served as deacon, his community and traveling with Betty and long-time friends. In 1969, he was presented the Distinguished Service Award for his outstanding community service. He enjoyed watching all sports and enjoyed the years of coaching baseball, football and refereeing basketball in the surrounding counties. In 2004, he was presented a certificate of appreciation for his exemplary and devoted service to Kenbridge Baptist Church as Deacon Chairman.

Services will be held graveside, Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m., in Crewe Cemetery, Crewe. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Lunenburg Health Services, PO Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974 or Kenbridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 445, Kenbridge VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.