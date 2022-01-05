Officials look to clean up town

The Town of Victoria is taking action to keep the town free of unsightly buildings and inoperable motor vehicles.

The issue first came to light during the September Town Council meeting when Mayor Allen Smith told council that he had received several complaints and concerns from citizens about old abandoned buildings.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Victoria Town Council will hold a public hearing on ordinance changes to combat the issues.

Several changes to the town ordinance include:

Owners of occupied or vacant, developed or undeveloped, property within the Town of Victoria, including such property upon which buildings or other improvements are located, shall cut the grass, weeds and other foreign growth, including running bamboo, on such a property when such vegetation reaches a height of 10 inches or more.

If owners do not follow the ordinance and town employees have to resort to cleaning the property, the cost and expenses of such will be billed to the owner.

In addition, owners of occupied or vacant, developed or undeveloped, property within the Town of Victoria will not be allowed to accumulate any and all trash, garbage, refuse, litter, clutter, junk and debris, for more than a period of 15 days (except on land zoned for or in an active farming operation,) nor other substances that might endanger the health or safety of other residents of such locality.

According to town official debris is classified as fallen trees, detached limbs and branches, and any other dead plant growth upon the premises.

When it comes to inoperable motor vehicles, the new ordinance makes it unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to keep, except within a fully enclosed building or structure or otherwise shielded or screened from public view, on any property zoned for residential, commercial or agricultural purposes any motor vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer which is inoperable.