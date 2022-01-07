A box of love — The year 2022

We thank Jesus for a new year and for all the blessings he will shower down on us.

The year 2022 has arrived and there have been many resolutions made. I have made five:

1. A closer walk with Jesus

2. Stop being a diabetic

3. Exercise daily

4. Stand on the promises of Jesus

5. Trust God that I can accomplish all that I put my mind to

There will be times when we will lack the faith to attain our dreams but we must strive relentlessly. If we do not continue to push forward we are failing God and ourselves.

I talk to Jesus every day and I ask Jesus for great and mighty things. I stand on his promises because I believe Jesus will bring them to pass.

Jeremiah 33:3 God said, “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which Thou knowest not. These are the word of God and I anticipate great and powerful things because God has promised.

There are so many promises that Jesus has made in the 23rd Psalm. He is our Shepherd and He will take care of us. Jesus will guide our feet and lead us into the path that we should follow. When trouble comes Jesus is already there guiding us through the difficult times because he promises us he will never leave or forsake us.

This is one of my favorite verses: Jeremiah 29:11. For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. So here, Jesus is reminding me of his plans for my life. Jesus’ thoughts are to bring peace into my life, not to bring harm upon me and will bring every good thing he has ordained and appointed by his word.

I don’t know about you, but I expect something from Jesus so gigantic that it will knock me off my feet. My imagination cannot even imagine how great it’s going to be. I am not talking about financial blessing but the power of the Holy Ghost.

I am asking Jesus to increase my territory as Jabez asked God to bless him and enlarge his coast and that God’s hand will be with him and keep him from evil that it may not grieve him.

My prayer to Jesus is that he always sanctions the words that he gives me for his readers that the words may show the love of Jesus. 1 Chronicles 4:10

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.