Floyd Elvin Mast, 81 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 6. He was born Dec. 18, 1940 in Deep Creek. He was the son of the late Jonas W. Mast and Mary (Stutzman) Mast.

He married Shirley Champ on Oct. 19, 1963. They were married for 58 years. He lived in Deep Creek until 1955 when they moved to Amelia. In 2006, they moved to Victoria, where he resided until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley C. Mast; his daughters, Sharon Mast and Lisa Mast all of the home; his son, Leon Mast (Angeline) of Ranger, Georgia; his grandchildren, Travis Mast, Trevor Mast, Jamin Mast, Russlyn Mast, Rachelle Mast, Karissa Mast and Brittney Mast; his brothers, Dean Mast (Rhoda) of Hopewell, Ohio, David Mast (Ida) of Lake Butler, Florida and Fred Mast (Anna) of Amelia; two sisters, Ellen Shank (Lyle, deceased) and Ruby Yoder (Jerry) all of Amelia and numerous, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne W. Mast and two sisters, Mary Anne Mast and Mildred Mast.

Mr. Mast was an accountant and owner of Pine Grove Tax Accounting in Victoria. He enjoyed tinkering with his equipment, talking with anyone he saw and being outside in his garden or mowing the grass.

He was a member of the Southside Mennonite Church, Kenbridge, where the family received friends Monday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services were held in the church Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Southside Mennonite Church, 215 Hickory Road, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge in charge of services.