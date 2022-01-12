John Cramer Dean, born April 21, 1933 in Oxford, North Carolina, died Jan. 3, at home with his wife, Pearl, at his side. He was the son of the late Alfred and Hallie Dean and was also preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Jordan, who died in 1995, and a brother, Alfred “Rat” Dean of Oxford, North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife, the former Pearl Noah Moyers; his four children, Beth and husband, Chuck Jones, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Amy Dean and Nan Wilkinson of Raleigh, North Carolina, Alan Dean and Lisa of Morganton, North Carolina and Susan Mundy and husband, Doug, of Asheville, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Lauren Hoffman and husband, Greg, of Belmont, North Carolina, Catherine McRae and David of Monroe, North Carolina, Austin Dean and Reagan of Asheville, North Carolina, Caroline Glover and Tyson of Richmond, Jordan and John Mundy of Asheville, North Carolina and Sam Wilkinson of Raleigh North Carolina and great grandchildren, Luke and Levi Hoffman and Eleanor McRae. He is survived by a host of Kinspeople and friends.

A graduate of Wake Forest University and Southeastern Baptist Seminary, he served half a century in pastoral ministry in Baptist churches in North Carolina and Virginia and as a Chaplain in the U.S. Navy. He was ordained to the ministry by Hester Baptist Church at Oxford on Feb. 5, 1956.

The family received friends at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. A memorial service was conducted in the Holy Trinity Chapel at Westminster Canterbury in Virginia Beach. The burial took place in the Oakwood Cemetery, Statesville, North Carolina.

