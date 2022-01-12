Leslie Anne Ingram ‘Grandma’

Leslie Ingram, 66, passed away Friday, Jan. 7. She was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Richmond. Leslie lived most of her life in Virginia, calling Kenbridge and Midlothian home for many years until moving to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a year ago to be close to her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

Leslie was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Winnie Ingram.

Leslie is survived by her son, Chris and wife, Jena and granddaughter, Kayleigh; sisters, Nancy Craven and Liz Mooney (Robert); nephew, Ricky Schnepf and nieces, Kristin Bannister (Mike & children), Beth Jay (Thomas), Emily, Natalie and Aly Mooney.

Family was everything to Leslie, but the light and joy of her life was her granddaughter Kayleigh, whom she spent as much time as she could with. She enjoyed jet skiing at Lake Gaston and traveling the U.S.

In lieu of flowers, please send Memorials to Kenbridge Methodist Church in Leslie Ingram’s name.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 14, at the Kenbridge United Methodist Church, from 1 p.m. until her Celebration of Life Service starting at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. The family requests that masks are worn. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services.

Online condolences may be made at www. clarkefh.com.