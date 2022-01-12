Margaret Jeanette Burnett Cumbea, 79 of Victoria, passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her husband and children, on Jan. 9.

Jeanette was born Oct. 22, 1942 in Victoria to Wesley T. and Estelle Procise Burnett. She graduated from Victoria High School and married the love of her life on July 21, 1960. She worked for a number of years at the former KenLea as a secretary before starting her administrative secretary position at Virginia Marble Manufacturers in Kenbridge. She remained there until her retirement in 2005.

Jeanette is survived by her husband of 61 years, Walter Wray Cumbea; her children, Lisa C. Barnes (Frank) and Kevin Wray Cumbea (Vickie); seven grandchildren, Kelley LaPrade (Curt), Derek Barnes (Brittany), Jacob, Ben and Mallory Barnes and Heather and Caroline Cumbea; three great-grandchildren, Camden, Andi and Addilyn Barnes; her sister, Jean B. Meeks (Tony) and her brother, James T. Burnett (Mary K).

Besides spending time with family, Jeanette had a passion for all sporting events. She was a dedicated fan of the UNC Tarheels. She loved spending time at the beach enjoying the sunrises and sunsets. Jeanette had a positive attitude about life and always saw the best in people. Throughout her life she touched many lives with her kindness.

The family will have a private graveside service in the Lakeview cemetery to celebrate her life and legacy. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the Kenston Forest School, Athletic Fund, 75 Ridge Road, Blackstone, VA 23824 or the Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 141, Victoria, VA 23974.

