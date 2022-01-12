Nancy Nelson Green, 92 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 9. She was the wife of the late Leslie Green and daughter of the late Rev. Henry Clay Nelson Sr. and Mattie Seay Nelson.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette Howard and Judy Smith (Frank); her sons, Jimmy Green and Kenny Green (Janice); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Nancy was an artist and taught art at SVCC for many years. She enjoyed yard sales, playing setback and going on trips. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She delighted in feeding others rolls, fried apples and sour cream cakes.

She was a devoted and faithful member of Victoria Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., in the Victoria Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 14, from 6:30 – 8 p.m., at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Presbyterian Church or the Lunenburg Health Services.