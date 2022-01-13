New school board members sworn in

Published 8:00 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Staff Report

Gordon F. Erby, Clerk of Lunenburg CircuitCourt, left, swears in newly elected school board members Amy McClure, Shannon Hinkle and Tony Craven

During the Lunenburg County School Board’s organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4, re-elected and newly elected school board members were sworn in by Clerk of the Lunenburg Circuit Court Gordon F. Erby.

Amy McClure, District 7, was re-elected. Shannon Hinkle was elected to represent District 3, and Tony Craven was elected to represent District 1.

Also, during the board’s organizational meeting, Kathy Coffee of District 6, was elected chairman and Amy McClure was elected vice chairman.

