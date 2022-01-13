VCU Health CMH opens temporary urgent care clinic
Published 5:00 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announced in a press release the opening of a temporary urgent care clinic.
The clinic is located at 416 Durant St., near the old hospital site on Buena Vista Drive in South Hill. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. If you have COVID-19 symptoms stay in your vehicle and call (434) 774-2541 for admittance.
The clinic will treat a variety of symptoms and conditions, including mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Additional symptoms and conditions include:
• Allergies
• Asthma
• Colds and Flu
• Diarrhea
• Infections
• Insect Bites
• Conjunctivitis (i.e., Pink Eye)
• Rashes
• Respiratory Infections
• Skin Inflammations
• Sore Throats
• Sprains and Strains
• Bladder Infections
• UTIs
• Vomiting
The temporary clinic will remain open on an as-needed basis. Officials estimate just a few weeks to get through the surge of the Omicron variant. The release also noted, “COVID-19 testing will be performed at the providers discretion, as testing supplies are limited. Not everyone with symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.”
“As more patients seek COVID-19 testing, remember our emergency departments are here to treat complex, life-threatening conditions. For COVID-19 testing you can locate a testing site by visiting the Virginia Department of Health website or contact your primary care provider.”