VCU Health CMH opens temporary urgent care clinic

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announced in a press release the opening of a temporary urgent care clinic.

The clinic is located at 416 Durant St., near the old hospital site on Buena Vista Drive in South Hill. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. If you have COVID-19 symptoms stay in your vehicle and call (434) 774-2541 for admittance.

The clinic will treat a variety of symptoms and conditions, including mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Additional symptoms and conditions include:

• Allergies

• Asthma

• Colds and Flu

• Diarrhea

• Infections

• Insect Bites

• Conjunctivitis (i.e., Pink Eye)

• Rashes

• Respiratory Infections

• Skin Inflammations

• Sore Throats

• Sprains and Strains

• Bladder Infections

• UTIs

• Vomiting

The temporary clinic will remain open on an as-needed basis. Officials estimate just a few weeks to get through the surge of the Omicron variant. The release also noted, “COVID-19 testing will be performed at the providers discretion, as testing supplies are limited. Not everyone with symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.”

“As more patients seek COVID-19 testing, remember our emergency departments are here to treat complex, life-threatening conditions. For COVID-19 testing you can locate a testing site by visiting the Virginia Department of Health website or contact your primary care provider.”