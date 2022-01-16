A box of love — Holy Ghost

Act 2: 1-4 “When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place. Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting. They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them.”

As a child my siblings and I use to love to go to church and watch the adults catch the Holy Ghost, we thought it was funny. The person that had the Holy Ghost would jump up and down and wave their arms while speaking in tongues. But nothing could compare to when our mother caught the Holy Ghost. We would laugh every time our mother got filled with the Holy Spirit in church. We had not seen anyone get happy the way she did. She would stand up and twirl around and around until she got into the aisle heading straight for the front door, still twirling. But one thing about her, she never fell. Someone would always catch her by the time she reached the door.

One day in church momma was holding our baby brother Billy and listening to the pastor. She started to get happy and praised the Lord. The next thing we knew, momma raised her arms and threw Billy straight up in the air! An usher caught Billy and momma went twirling down the aisle. We all looked at each other and burst out laughing. We kept laughing uncontrollably. Even some of the adults started laughing. My sisters and I still talk about momma and how Billy went flying in the air.

We would go home and pretend we were in church and catching the Holy Ghost. When momma saw us she would say “don’t do that, you’re playing with the Lord” but we still found it funny. While those were fun times we didn’t realize exactly what was going on. The people were communicating with the Lord and filled with His Spirit. They were speaking a love language to Jesus that only He understood. They were giving him reverence.

While it may look and sound funny to some, it’s the most blessed feeling you will ever experience in your life. It’s a feeling like no other, some say you feel as though you are floating.

Lord, I thank you for the blessings You gave us with our mother and the ability to communicate with You in a way that only you need to understand. You are my light and my salvation, whom should I fear.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

