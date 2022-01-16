The Word — Let God keep your glass full

“When you wake up every day, you have two choices. You can either be positive or negative; an optimist or a pessimist. I choose to be an optimist. It’s all a matter of perspective.”- Harvey Mackay.

Life’s all about perspective. How you look at things makes all the difference in the world. Are you a “glass half full” type person or a “glass half empty” type person? Me? I’m a “where the heck did I put that glass” and “who drank all my drank?” type.

It has been said, ‘You never truly appreciate what you have until it’s gone’—toilet paper is a prime example of this. Murphys Law shows how you can “Tell a man there are 300 billion stars in the universe and he’ll believe you. Tell him a bench has wet paint on it and he’ll have to touch it to be sure.” Life’s all about perspective. Even in the midst of tragedy, good can still be found. The sinking of the Titanic was horrible…but for the lobsters in the kitchen, it was a blessing.

How do you look at things in life? Your perspective will guide and direct your feelings and emotions.

Even in our journey of faith, perspective plays a vital role. Colossians 3:2 challenges us to set our minds on things above, not things of this world. Romans 8:28 tells us, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.” Gregory Peck said, “Faith gives you an inner strength and a sense of balance and perspective in life.” Life’s all about perspective. Even when you are having a horrible day, it could always be worse. I saw a social media post recently that made me laugh really hard and had some truth: When things seem especially rough…just ask yourself “Did I poop my pants today?” And if the answer is no, you’re doing all right.

Life’s all about perspective. Who cares if that glass is half full or half empty. You have a glass! Fill it back up. That’s how glasses work. Who cares if it is half full or half empty? Philippians 4:19 promises that God will supply every.need.you.have according to His riches in Christ Jesus. Half full…half empty… who cares? If we would only change our perspective to be content in simply having a glass and knowing God constantly provides what is best and needed, we can handle anything. Check your heart, check your plans, check your pants — then role on with whatever comes your way. Life’s all about perspective so keep your life focused on God!

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.