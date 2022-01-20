Dr. James Walter Gmitter, 76 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away surrounded by his family on Jan.9. He was the son of the late Charles and Margaret Gmitter of Norfolk.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Watts Gmitter; daughters, Elizabeth Ford Gmitter and Emily Margaret Griffin; his grandchildren, Annamaria Elizabeth Arena, Anthony James Arena, Cason James Griffin and Elizabeth Lane Griffin and two brothers, Roy and Thomas Gmitter.

Jim graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1963. He completed three degrees in education with his bachelor’s degree at Old Dominion University, a master’s degree at Longwood College and his doctorate degree from University of Virginia.

Jim has touched many lives through his time as an educator beginning his career as a K-12 teacher in Norfolk and Halifax Counties, elementary school principal at Virgilina Elementary School and assistant superintendent and superintendent of schools in Lunenburg, Spotsylvania and Nottoway Counties respectively.

Jim’s devotion to his family, friends, church and community will leave many feeling his absence, but in his final days he was always sure to let everyone know that “it was well with his soul”.

A celebration of life will take place this spring at Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Virgilina.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to Shady Grove United Methodist Church (8007 E. Hyco Road, Virgilina, VA 24598) or Light the Night Ministries (1412 Valley Rd, South Hill, VA 23970), a faith-based organization focused on providing opportunities for and engagement with 6th-12th graders on the South Side of Virginia.