Mario Green, 41 of Roanoke, died Dec. 22 in Roanoke.

A viewing and visiting was held on Friday, Dec. 31, in the Family Room of Thomas Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

A graveside celebration of life was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, on Twin Cemetery Road, Victoria, with Rev. Sandra Honge-Jones, Eulogist.

Services under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

