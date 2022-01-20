Ret. MSG Claude Lee “Master Blaster” Tomlinson Jr., 71 of Victoria, was unexpectedly but peacefully called to his heavenly home on Jan. 9.

He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Sandra O. Tomlinson; daughter, Kendra Winn; son, SGM Christopher Tomlinson (Holly); granddaughters, Leigh Ann Winn, Brittany Tomlinson and Abbey “Lucille” Tomlinson; grandson, Christopher Tomlinson Jr.; great granddaughter, Paisleigh Parrish; sister, Dorothy T. Houseman and Journey, his canine companion, breakfast date and best friend.

He graduated in 1968 from Kenston Forest High School. He joined the Army National Guard in January of 1970, and happily retired July 5, 2005 as a Master Sergeant. He was a lifetime member and four year Commander of VFW Post 9954 and member and chaplain of American Legion Free State Post 147 in Kenbridge.

Claude was well known on and off the fields of Dixie Youth Baseball, as a leader, coach, umpire and District 5 Commissioner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking with other members of the Rockbridge and Sugar Shack hunting clubs; he was a stew master and loved all those guys. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

He was a devoted Christian, who loved his church family, the Victoria Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon and where services were held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military rites followed in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Lunenburg County Youth Baseball League, P.O. Box 943, Victoria, VA 23974 or VFW Post 9954, P.O. Box 98, Victoria, VA 23974.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkefh.com.