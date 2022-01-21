Lacrosse schedule set

The Longwood women’s lacrosse program is set to return to the field in the spring, as head coach Elaine Jones released her team’s 17-game schedule.

With the Big South lacrosse programs welcoming three new members to the fold, the Lancers will face an eight-game out-of-conference slate followed by a nine-game conference run. The non-conference schedule features three Commonwealth foes, with two more hailing from the nation’s capital.

Familiar foes dot the schedule, and the Lancers open with back-to-back road tilts at UMBC, Saturday, Feb. 12 and Delaware State, Saturday, Feb. 19. Longwood returns home a week later to open up a four-game homestand by welcoming Old Dominion, Saturday, Feb. 26, to Elizabeth Burger Jackson Field.

The homestand extends into March, as VCU, Wednesday, March 2, Howard, Sunday, March 6 and Saint Francis (PA), Saturday, March 12, all head to Farmville to play on the blue turf.

Longwood closes out non-conference play with a pair of road games, beginning with a trip to George Washington, Sunday, March 20 followed by a trip to Williamsburg to play William & Mary, Wednesday, March 23.

The Lancers return home to close out March and open conference play against Radford, Wednesday, March 30. After traveling to Presbyterian Saturday, April 2, Longwood returns home to welcome Big South newcomer Furman to the league on Wednesday, April 6. The Lancers then host Campbell, Saturday, April 9, before taking a two-game road swing to High Point, Wednesday, April 13 and conference newcomer Mercer, Saturday, April 16.

Longwood heads back to Farmville to host Wofford, the third and final new Big South member, on Wednesday, April 20 before traveling to face Gardner-Webb on Saturday, April 23. The Lancers close the regular season on Wednesday, April 27 at home against Winthrop.

The Big South Conference Tournament features three rounds, with the first round beginning Saturday, April 30. The semifinals will be played on Friday, May 6 followed by the conference championship on Sunday, May 8.

Longwood returns 13 players from a season ago. To keep up with the latest in stories, schedules and stats, visit www. longwoodlancers.com, download the HorsePower Fans app or follow the Lancer social media accounts on Twitter or Facebook.