Opinion — Keeping our promises

On Saturday, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares took the oath of office. Governor Youngkin immediately signed 11 Executive Orders that kept several campaign promises.

Republicans think parents should choose whether their children wear masks in schools or not.

The Governor’s executive order removes any state-level impediment to that authority.

Democrats who say the order has no effect are not only misreading the law, but they are also willfully doing so.

Governor Youngkin promised to end Critical Race Theory in our schools and kept that promise with an executive order.

On the campaign trail, he promised an investigation into what went wrong at Loudoun County’s public schools.

Two young women were sexually assaulted, and local officials appear to have moved to cover it up.

Now an investigation will be conducted and those responsible for any wrongdoing will be brought to justice.

He also ordered the end of the Virginia Math Pathways initiative, the program that was laying the groundwork to end advanced mathematics.

He also ended the state employee vaccine mandate.

Other orders began the process of withdrawing Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a long with firing the entire Parole Board.

Republicans made promises on the campaign trail, and we’re going to keep them.

Governor Youngkin has set a fantastic tone for Republican control of state government.

House Republicans have hit the ground running, with legislation that will ensure our schools will be high quality, teach children how to think not what to think, provide opportunities for innovation, and continue to have high academic standards.

Other legislation we’re working on will repeal the grocery tax, send $300 per filer rebates back to taxpayers, and double the standard deduction.

We’re also working on legislation to bolster our law enforcement community to keep our communities safe.

We will be addressing the unfortunately historic spike in the murder rate we’re seeing in Virginia. Public safety will be a priority of House Republicans.

This session, I am serving on the Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee and General Law Committee where I serve as vice chairman. I look forward to enacting meaningful legislation on behalf of the 61st District.

It is my honor to represent Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Amelia, Nottoway and Cumberland in the Virginia House of Delegates. Now that Virginia has sworn Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares, I look forward to keeping my promise of making Virginia the best place to live, work, worship and raise a family.

We appreciate all the calls and emails we have received and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 804-698-1161. You can also send mail to P.O. Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.

