Treasures on the Shelves — Caldecott winners at the library

January is a very important in the children’s books department. The American Library Association will announce the Youth Media Award winners on Monday, Jan. 24. The Caldecott Medal is awarded each year by the American Library Association, to the most distinguished American picture book for children. Some predictions to look for are Bear Island, by Matthew Cordell, A Boy Named Isamu, by James Yang, Bright Star, by Yuyi Morales and Dear Treefrog, by Joyce Sidman.

Ripberger Public Library and Victoria Public Library have many of the past winners available for checkout. Some of those include Outside, Inside by LeUyen Pham, My Friend Rabbit by Rtic Rohmann, Song and Dance Man by Karen Ackerman, Zin! Zin! Zin! A Violin by Lloyd Moss, How I Learned Geography by Uri Shulevitz, Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak and Always Room for One More by Sorche Nic Leodhas. Look for the Caldecott Medal on the front of the book or books labeled with a Caldecott honor.

Come in and look at the new books and see if you can predict the winner of this year’s Caldecott Award Medal.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.