A box of love — The power of Jesus

Jesus had left Judea going alone to Galilee but Jesus got tired and stopped in a little town in Samaria called Sychar. It was about the sixth hour of the day and Jesus was weary from His journey and sat on Jacob’s well. Then a Samaritan woman came to draw water and saw Jesus sitting there. Jesus began a conversation with her, He asks for a drink of water.

She cannot understand why a Jew would talk to a Samaritan so she questioned Him. Why did You ask me, a Samaritan for water when You, a Jew have nothing to do with us? We must not be afraid to ask questions when we don’t know the answers.

Jesus said, “If thou knewest the gift of God. and who it is that saith to thee. Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of Him, and He would have given thee Living Water.

The woman said, “Sir, You have nothing to draw water and the well is deep, and where do You get the Living Waters? Are You greater than Jacob, who gave us the well that he and his household drank from?

Jesus answered, “Everyone that drinks of this water will be thirsty again, but whosoever drinks of the water that I give him will never be thirsty again.”

The Water that Jesus gives us will become a spring of water welling up to Eternal life.

The woman wants Jesus to give her the water so she will not be thirsty, and does not have to return to the well. Jesus asked her to go get her husband and come back. The woman replied I have no husband, and Jesus told her she had five but the one she was living with is not hers

Can you imagine the shock the woman is feeling, someone knows all about your life?

Jesus knows everything about us, even before we were born, even down to the number of strains of hair on our head. Just as Jesus told the woman about her life Jesus knows about our lives. There is nothing that Jesus does not know about us that is why He is constantly inviting us to serve Him and reap all that He offers; eternal life.

When we come into an encounter with Jesus we will never be the same. Although He has provided us an open invitation, He will not force us to come to Him. He gave us the gift of an open mind which allows us to choose whether we will serve Him or not. We all have a choice to make, I pray we make the right one.

But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshipers shall worship the Father in Spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship Him. John 4:23

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.