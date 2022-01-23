VHSL announces 2021 Class 2 All- State Football Team

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced its 2021 Class 2 All-State Football Team recently.

Central High School players Tyson Tester, Logan Mullins and Ethan Mullins were chosen as members of the team.

Thirty-two (32) players make up the first-team and second-team all-state (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three wide receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player. On defense: three defensive linemen; two defensive ends; four linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

In addition, King William senior running back Demond Claiborne (5’11, 190) is the Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year, and Nottoway senior defensive end (6’3, 235) is the Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year. Banks also earned first-team honors as a punter. King William head coach Scott Moore is the Class 2 Coach of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to a 13-1 record and the state title with a 48-21 win over Graham (13-1) in the finals. Claiborne accounted for 349 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the state championship game. He rushed for 240 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns and added three receptions for 109 yards and one score.

Each all-state selection committee is comprised of eight football coaches.