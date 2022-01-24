New app will show where to find farm fun

Looking for a local U-pick pumpkin patch or a quaint bed-and-breakfast that serves farm-fresh eggs? You’ll soon be able to find these fun attractions with the touch of a finger.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is developing a new app to connect consumers with U.S. agritourism operations. Called the American Farm Trail, the mobile app is designed to give people and families a convenient way to search for local farms and agribusiness operations like orchards, U-pick farms, corn mazes, wineries and more. It is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience.

The foundation plans to launch the app in spring 2022. Consumers will be able to connect with local farms and venues by searching for a specific area, type of attraction or products. People also can learn about the farm’s history and read about the venue’s products and activities.

Farmers and farm operators who want to showcase their agritourism venues can register their farm or business for free on the American Farm Trail app using an online form. The foundation is currently accepting applications and farmers can submit photos, create a profile and enter descriptions to promote their businesses. Local events like state and county fairs also can be included.

In addition, the app will contain games and activities for all ages that highlight the important role agriculture plays in consumers’ food, fiber and fuel.

Consumers can register early to receive a download link once the app is officially launched.

To learn more, visit farmtrailapp.com.