Frances “Frankie” Yearout Marshall, 76 of Bedford, formerly of Clifton Forge, went to be with the love of her life on his birthday, Saturday, Jan. 15. She was born on Aug. 29, 1945 to the late Arnold & Mattie Yearout.

Frankie is the widow of John Franklin Marshall. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Wilkerson; sister, Joyce Bowman; brother, Everett Lee Yearout and mother-in-law, Mae Marshall.

Frankie was a member of McAllister Memorial Church in Covington and attended church with her daughter at Bible Truth Tabernacle. Frankie worked as a hairdresser for the Salon at The Glebe and volunteered at the Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. She participated with the Sharon Senior Center and was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Beta Delta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha and the Alleghany Highlands Chorale. She warmed the hearts of others with her cooking & massaging hands.

Surviving are her daughter, Heather Lewis; son-in-law, Mike Lewis; grandchildren, Gwendolyn Lewis, Michael Lewis III & Adaline Lewis; sister, Lois Caldwell; sisters-in-law, Nancy Alder & Tina Yearout; brother-in-law, Sherwood Marshall & wife, Carolyn & numerous nieces & nephews.

Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford where Pastor Wayne Lawhorn officiated. Interment was at Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria, at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The family received friends from one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (curefa.org).

Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home, Bedford.