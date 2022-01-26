Gerald Anthony “Jerry” Lindner, 73 of Kenbridge, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 18. He was the son of the late Peter J. Lindner and Helen Freeseman Lindner and brother of the late, Shelly Lindner, Richard Lindner and Roger Lindner.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Anita Moore Lindner; his son, Johnathan Lindner (Jenna); granddaughter, Kallie; sisters, Carol Gusso (Rodney), Kathy Stewart all of Watertown, South Dakota and Margie Nevins of Kenbridge; his brother, David Lindner (Sheila) of Florence, South Dakota; special sister-in-law, Janice Lindner of Watertown, South Dakota and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Jerry enjoyed working and helping others. He loved his family and considered his coworkers at Walmart family. His granddaughter, Kallie, was the apple of his eye.

He served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. Please wear a mask and recognize social distancing. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Southside SPCA, 797 Starlight Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944 or The Kenbridge Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 328, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services.