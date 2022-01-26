Thelma Logan, 93, widow of Frank Logan, formerly of Kenbridge recently of High Point North Carolina, died peacefully Jan. 14. She and Frank were owners of Logan Garden Center.

She was a long-time member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church where she taught children’s Sunday school for many years. She was a charter member of the Southside Herb Society and the first Life Member of VFW Auxiliary 9954. Recently, she was a member and active participant of Covenant Church United Methodist and attended Key Class. She served as plant caretaker for many years and assisted in the children’s nursery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ina and Isaac Lee, and 12 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Karla Priska (Jerry) of High Point, North Carolina and Pamela (Michael) Braithwaite, of Fairfax; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Kenbridge or Covenant Church United Methodist, High Point.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in High Point.