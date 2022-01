Fuqua School Honor Roll – Second Quarter

Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower/middle/upper school levels for the second quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year. The Honor Roll consists of three categories: High Academic Honors, Academic Honors, and Honors. During the grading period, students who earn all A’s attain High Academic Honors; students with all A’s and B’s attain Academic Honors; and those with a 3.0 GPA with no grade less than a C- for the grading period attain Honors. The following students are recognized for their academic achievements:

High Academic Honors List

Grade 4: Sophia Jamerson, Ashley Seiler and Kinsley Showalter.

Grade 5: Megan Allen, Audrey Dickstein, Carly Hazelgrove, Jack Porter and Martha Lucy Vincent.

Grade 6: Allen Blackman, Rowan Danielsen, Collins Easter, Page McWilliams, Madelyn Morris, Kenna Schmidt and Wyatt Tucker.

Grade 7: Malaika Ahmed, Silas Bego, Aubrey Collins, Lara Flegar, LottieMae Hazlegrove, Colin Jamerson, Mary Reagan Phaup and Murphy Witko.

Grade 8: Bailee Click, Elizabeth Ledger, Ashlyn Ligon, Isabella Thompson and Corbin Tinsley.

Grade 9: Madison Atkins, Tanner Davis, Marissa Dempsey, Joshua Milligan, Marina Morris, Gracie Shank and Brandon Seiler.

Grade 10: Avary Collins, Austin Frazier, Vivian Gearheart, Sam Minix and Katlin Vagel.

Grade 11: Eva Gee, Timmy Holtz, Kassidy Knott, Jordan Ledger, Olivia Lorenzo, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Elena Meader, Kendall Moore, Grayson Newcomb, Evan Nichols, Grace Puckett, James Royall and Trinity Wilson.

Grade 12: Charlie Bowman, Samantha Dunn, Lauren Jamerson, George Magnotti, James Minix, Hadley Puckett, Dane Reynolds and Meredith Schmidt.

Academic Honors List

Grade 4: Ford Aldrich, Caleb Eason, Campbell Frank, Jenna Gray, Scarlett Hatcher, Audrey Kott, Serena Lentini, Virginia McWilliams, Zoey Midkiff, Levi Price, Landon Redford and Abigail Satterfield.

Grade 5: Scott Aldrich, Charlie Allen, Thomas Atkins, Clay Austin, Rocco Fortino, Maddie Fowlkes, Abigail Harris, Chloe Hearn, Alexander Kendall, Teagan McKinney and Reese Pembelton.

Grade 6: Brynn Atkinson, Alyssa Caruso, Aurelia Midkiff, Cole Milne and Kyle Redford.

Grade 7: Aviva Bloom, Rebekah Call, Hunter Fowlkes, JonMichael Graham, Nathan Holleman, Caroline Martin, Cameron Pace, Blair Pembelton, Colton Reynolds and Eden Shank.

Grade 8: Lars Andrews, Rudee Atkinson, Julia Belle Bennett, Gabriel Cannady, Nathan Davis, Elle Franssen, Johnny Hall, Mackenzie Hearn, Stephen Nash and Emma Tucker.

Grade 9: Ransom Clark, Vivian Eason, Taylor Elmore, Luke Jarrett, Kaleb Knott, Caroline Krouse, Julian Price and Luke Royall.

Grade 10: Summer Carter, Aiden Clements, Cole Foster, Sawyer Furlong, Cristina Garcia Seco, Aubrie Jefferson, Immanuel Jennings, Carter McCarty and Sydney McDowell.

Grade 11: Cole Atkins, Caylen Copley, Caroline Davis, Callie Major, Grace McMichael and Dalton Tucker.

Grade 12: Taylor Call, Erica Chapman, Parker Furlong, Sarah Garceau, Macon Landis and Andrew McDowell.

Honors List

Grade 4: Aubrie Overstreet and Ryland Scott.

Grade 5: Bradie Allen and Alexis Call.

Grade 7: Ainsley Harris, Hunter Hodges and Aidyn Kelly.

Grade 8: Justin Flowers, Grace Furman, Emma Grant and Jackson Hicks.

Grade 9: Olivia Fortune and Whitney Orme.

Grade 11: Shane Oettgen, Matthew Pembelton, Nate Reed and Chandler Wright.

Grade 12: Christian Cannady, Jordan Johns, Braxton McClure and Trey Stimpson.