Scholarships given

Twice a year, Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Auxiliary awards hospital employees with a $500 scholarship toward furthering their education through the Tree of Love – Elizabeth T. Moseley Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is funded by community donations made to the “Tree of Love” in memory of, in honor of, or a military salute to a loved one. Recipients must meet certain criteria, like be employed by VCU Health CMH for at least a year, provide a letter of recommendation from their department director, maintain a 3.0 GPA or greater, and write a 100-word essay on how the scholarship would enhance their lives. The degree or certification pursued must enhance the employee’s capabilities in a position at the hospital.

Last fall, the CMH Auxiliary awarded scholarships to three employees: Ashton Carter of Chase City; Allison Mull of Boydton; and Brianna Taylor of Chase City.

Ashton Carter works in acute care. She attends J. Sargent Reynolds Community College and is pursuing a degree in respiratory therapy. Upon graduation, she wants to join the team of respiratory therapists.

Allison Mull works in CMH Community Hospice. She is earning a Master of Social Work at Walden University. Her goal is to gain more experience to help serve the community.

Brianna Taylor works as an administrative representative. She is earning a Master of Science in Health Care Management. This scholarship will relieve some financial burden as she is expecting her first child very soon and has moved into a new home.

Auxiliary President Kenny Pitts said, “We are so appreciative of the generous donors who make this scholarship possible.”

We are proud of our employees who are pursuing additional education to benefit their career path and improve patient care.