The Word: The Lord will make it happen

“At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen (Isaiah 60:22 NLT).”

When God, through the prophet Isaiah, talked about Jerusalems future glory, He ended Chapter 60 with this promise: “At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen.” Wow. Imagine what could happen in your life if you lived this promise. Imagine how different life would be if we got out of our own way and waited for Gods timing on things. “At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen.” If we truly believe that God is in control of all things…then why don’t we live this way? If we firmly trust in God for every aspect of life…then why do we try to handle things on our own? Why do we ask for His guiding but then do what we want anyway? “At the right time….” Wow. Gods timing and our timing ain’t always the same. Would you like to know why not? Because you ain’t God.

“At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen (Isaiah 60:22 NLT).” When we say we trust in God and His timing then we need to follow His lead and await His response. Over and over again in the Old Testament we see what can happen when folks tried to rush Gods answers or help. Does this mean we stop praying for Gods leading? Absolutely not! That would be one of the most foolish things we could ever do. If you claim Christ and are not constantly asking His lead in all things then you are doing life wrong. If we claim to be followers of Christ … then we must follow…Christ. “At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen.”

We all have heard how Rome wasn’t built in a day. This is a true statement and is often used in showing how we don’t need to rush into anything. Rome was not built in a day, but they were laying brick every hour. We pray for God to lead us and direct us and show us what is best and needed. We trust in The Lord to always provide our personal life, our family life our churches, etc. what is best and what is needed. Then as we await we still live life for Him by laying one brick at a time. “At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen.” Are you asking God for help in something? Hang tight. He always provides what is best and what is needed right. on. time.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.