Arthur Randolph “Randy” Mahaney Jr., 82 of Kenbridge, joined his wife and family in Heaven on Dec. 2. He was the husband of the late Sylvia McDonald Mahaney and son of the late Arthur Randolph Mahaney and Dorothy Bridgforth Mahaney.

Randy graduated from Kenbridge High School and N.C. State University where he was a member of the KA fraternity and studied Forestry that supported his true love of wood and the beauty of nature.

He served our country in the U.S. Army and was part of the military police. Randy was a dedicated and loyal plant manager while working in Kenbridge for Lea Industries and earlier for Hooker furniture in Martinsville. He was proud to own his own flooring business in later years and retired as a Realtor while living in North Carolina.

He was a member of St. Pauls and St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Kenbridge.

His favorite things were surf fishing on the Outer Banks and spending time with his family down on the farm.

He is survived by his daughters, Margaret O. Mahaney and Ann Randolph Mahaney Busbee (Andrew); two grandsons, David and James; his sister, Sallie Ann Buchanan and his brother, John B. “Johnny” Mahaney.

The family will receive friends graveside at the Kenbridge Cemetery on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 1:30 p.m. to start of services at 2 p.m.

Please consider donations in memory of Randy to The Episcopal Church of St. Pauls and St. Andrew, P.O. Box 248, Kenbridge, VA23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.