Thomas Bruce Ashworth, 83 of Victoria, passed away Jan. 28.

He was preceded in death by his parents, B. Marshall Ashworth and Janie White Ashworth.

Bruce graduated from Victoria High School and Bluefield College. He retired from Fort Pickett, Blackstone, with 33 years of service in the Department of Logistics, Transportation Division.

He was a lifelong member of Victoria Christian Church and proud of having the longest record of perfect attendance.

He enjoyed researching Ashworth genealogy, reading, traveling, attending concerts, dancing and trying new restaurants.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., in the Staples Funeral Home, Victoria. Visitation will be 1-hour before services. Private interment in the Mount Olivet Christian Church Cemetery, Victoria.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Victoria Christian Church, C/O Financial Secretary, 2643 Nottoway Boulevard, Victoria, VA 23974.

