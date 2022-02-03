Recreation center to hold open house

Town of Kenbridge officials will host an open house at the Kenbridge Recreation Center to allow community members to see firsthand the renovation work that has taken place over the past year.

The open house will be held on Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“We want to show off the work that so many have donated to and helped to happen,” Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said in an email announcement. “We are so happy for the gym and for the citizens of Kenbridge. It looks so good inside; you must come and see it for yourself.”

During the open house, visitors can tour the renovation center to see the improvements and learn more about future plans.

Matthew said the event would also host several vendors.

In addition, to the open house, there will be a silent auction for items, with proceeds going towards additional work needed.

It has been over a year since a group of volunteers started a GoFundMe account with a passion for improving the Kenbridge community and its recreation center.

The committee is hoping to raise $20,000 through the GoFundMe account.

In a November 2020 interview, Kenbridge Vice-Mayor Wanda Morrison said the recreation center is located at 533 E. Fifth Avenue needed to be refurbished.

“The gym is an old building built in the 1950s,” Morrison said. “There has not been enough utilization of financial income to pay for the upkeep of the building over the years.”

As of Tuesday, Feb. 1, the committee has $3,220 with its GoFundMe account.

“We are looking for enough money to have a full-scale renovation,” Morrison said. “We want to have a place for seniors, kids and everyone in between to have a place they can use for events and activities.”

Morrison said items such as painting, heating and air system upgrades, refurbish/cleaning of floors, replacing windows, updating lighting, bathrooms, and general work to put in shelving for storage needs to be done.

Having a place where community members can join for events and activities is not the only reason the group is hoping to refurbish the center.

There is history.

“The Kenbridge Recreation Center, also known as Kenbridge Gym, is a part of the history of Kenbridge,” Morrison said. “This is the only stand-alone gym in the area that is not part of a school. It is a community-based place for all people in the community.”

Donations can be made via the Kenbridge Recreation Center’s GoFundMe page at https://gf.me/u/y7mzfg.