County looking for LOVE

The county may one day be on the map for having a life-size LOVE sign.

The Town of Victoria has already agreed on a preliminary design for a LOVE sign to be placed within the town limits, but the county as a whole is hoping it too can become home to a unique LOVE sign.

Until Feb.11 at 5 p.m., county officials will be accepting designs and suggested locations for the LOVE sign from the citizens of Lunenburg County.

The requirements are as follows:

Projects should promote or incorporate local/regional themes, materials, or items that are unique selling points for the destination (i.e., seashells for beaches, murals for historic downtowns, canoe paddles for outdoor adventures, etc.).

LOVEworks is an excellent way for local communities to promote their message and unique destinations while leveraging the brand power of Virginia.

For example, Waynesboro created a river-themed LOVEwork in a local park that reinforced the brand as a great destination for outdoor recreation. Similarly, Harrisonburg created their LOVEwork to provide an interactive representation of their community strengths to show:

Diverse ethnic backgrounds

Rich agriculture

Outdoor recreation and cycling

A vibrant arts scene

As part of the LOVEwork Reimbursement program launched by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) in 2013, localities will be reimbursed up to $1,500 per LOVE sign.

According to VTC, the program was a success in its first year, with 16 LOVEworks created and travelers of all ages interacting with the structures each day.

Today, there are more than 275 LOVE signs around the Commonwealth

Designs can be submitted the following ways before the Feb. 11 deadline:

— Email: taylor@lunenburgva.net

— Mail: 11413 Courthouse Road, Lunenburg, VA 23952

— In-Person: Lunenburg County Administration Office (Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) – 11413 Courthouse Road, Lunenburg.