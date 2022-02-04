KVFD firefighters honored for service

Members of the Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) received awards for dedicated service during a banquet at the department on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Awards were handed out to the Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year, the officer who responded to the most calls and firefighters with five, 10, 15, 20 and 40 years of service with the department. Not pictured is Noah Dunbar who was honored with a five years of service award. Also not pictured is Sam Finch who was honored for his 10 years of service to the department.