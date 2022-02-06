A box of love — Choose or not choose

Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Ephesians 5:20.

Every day we hear that someone has gone home. It was a time when the troubles of losing our families were far off but today it seems we are consistently losing family and friends.

The question is, where will their resting place be, with Jesus or with Satan? It is too late to wonder what will happen to them but it is not too late for us. Jesus is asking us to make a choice because He cannot force us to believe and become His child. If He forces us then we will not have free will. Jesus is a loving and wonderful God that wants the best for us, an eternal home with peace and happiness.

In heaven there will be no more killing, no more stealing, no more backbiting, no more racial bias and no more hate. Only love will be there because Jesus wouldn’t bring all the sins and corruptions of the world into heaven. Heaven is a place of love because Jesus is love.

We live in this tormented world and see all the injustice: the homeless, the hunger, minimum wage, prisons, nursing homes and hospitals. The prices are going sky high but the wages are so low that there are some people who wonder how they will be able to feed their families, pay their bills and just plain old survive.

Do you think that Jesus does not see what is going on? “Yes, Jesus knows and He is unhappy with the way we have destroyed His beautiful world. When Jesus/God created the world, on the sixth day God said it was very good and on the seventh day God blessed and sanctified it. I believe that Jesus is weeping today because of our sins.

Jesus is an All-knowing God that sees and knows everything, nothing is hidden from Him. He knows all about us and there is nothing we cannot say that He does not know. So I ask that we come to Jesus and ask for His forgiveness and Jesus will gladly give it to us. There is nothing we can say that Jesus does not know or heard before. Now talk to Jesus as you would your closest friend tell Him all your problems; He knows but He wants us to confess them to Him. Jesus does not look down on us because He loves us so much that He desires us to be with Him and none of us be lost. Jesus knows that we must give our lives to Him while there is breath in us, and if we die and do not know and love Him we are lost and our souls would be lost forever in sin.

I don‘t want to frighten anyone but times are changing. We must know where our resting place will be. Will we be with Jesus or will we make our home with Satan? Think about all the problems we are having here, wouldn’t we rather go to a place where there is peace and harmony or go to the place where we will have no peace; no place to lay our heads and rest.

We know who the Devil is because all we have to do is look around: hate, killing, and disrespect — all of these things belong to the devil. We live each day with the devil trying to tell us we are not good enough or that Jesus does not love us. We must tell the devil he is a liar and that all is well, say it until we believe it.

Jesus is coming back for us.

O Lord our God, how excellent is Thy name in all the earth! Who hast set Thy glory above the heavens. Psalm 8:1

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail. com.