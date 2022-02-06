The Word — What is enough

British comedian, Jimmy Carr, tells the story of a huge party in the Hamptons in New York where two American authors, Kurt Vonnegut and Joseph Heller, were together. The unnamed homeowner in which Carr was talking about in this interview was evidently rich as all get out with paintings from Warhol and Picasso all over the house. Jimmy Carr tells: “Kurt Vonnegut, an incredible writer says to Joseph Heller: ‘This guy (the homeowner) made more money in one day last week than you made out of Catch 22.’ Joseph Heller, the author of Catch 22 responds with, ‘Yeah, but I got something he’ll never have…“enough.”’ Jimmy Carr, this comedian who is always making folks laugh…whose personal laughter makes others laugh just from hearing his laugh gets serious in this interview and asks a strong question: “What’s enough? What’s enough for you?” Wow.

“What’s enough for you?” Do we ever get enough? At what point do we find contentment? From the amount of money we make, number of cars/houses we purchase, however many guns we stock up, the number of outfits, pocketbooks, paintings, knick-knacks we can gain —“What’s enough for you?”

What if we used this same passion and desire for more and more toward our faith? What if we could never get enough of meeting together as families in Jesus name for worship? What if we could never get enough from talking in prayer and lifting others up to our Father? What if we could never get enough from hearing good sermons? What if we plugged ourself in with a church family where we heard and paid attention to the Word of God being taught and we just get excited about learning the Bible? What if — what if we stopped living for self and strive to grow and work our faith in ways to impact the communities we lived in? What if we never got “enough” of Jesus and strived to show this by how we love and live?

So…“What’s enough? What’s enough for you?”

“But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it (1 Timothy 6:6-7 NIV).” Oh, may we grow in our faith. Oh that we work our faith out and never get enough Jesus. The only thing we can take to Glory with us are the souls of those we helped reach. Who is your One? Lord, help me reach One more for You. Thank You for words like Pslam 34:10 which tell me that those who seek You lack no good thing. Help me never get enough of You. In Jesus name, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.