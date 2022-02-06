Treasures on the Shelves — Black History month at the library

By: J.B. Crenshaw

In thinking about this column and what I could write, I came across something interesting, at least to me. There was an African American man named Carter G. Woodson who was a noted Harvard trained historian. It was he, along with Minister Jesse E. Moorland, who founded what is now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life. This association sponsored the first National Negro History Week in 1926. Over time, this led to Black History Month. This same Carter G. Woodson was born and raised in New Canton, a community located on US Route 15 in Buckingham County, just south of the James River. That is only about 70 miles from where I sit right now. Just an interesting tidbit.

Every United States president since 1976 has designated February as Black History Month. This year’s theme for Black History Month is “Black Health and Wellness.” As a part of this theme, I feel we should all recognize and celebrate the achievements and contributions made by the black community which contributes to the wellness of mankind as a whole. My sincere wish is that this celebration not be limited to February but continue throughout the year. It is important to us all to focus on these things. It helps us to empathize with the struggles of our communities of color. It also encourages us to think on important issues as we move ahead as one community. I do believe that we are one.

For the month of February, the Lunenburg County Public Library System is pleased to showcase Black authors and their works. The library has many volumes, fiction and nonfiction, written by African American authors, encompassing a variety of genres and topics. This collection grows throughout the year as we add to our shelves. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the library’s resources.

The Lunenburg County Public Library System serves a diverse community. Our diversity is what helps us to collaborate, come together as one, in order to enhance the health and wellness of our community. Our diversity is not a point of division. Rather, it is a point of strength. Together, we are stronger. Together, we are complete. Together we are one community. Thus, we celebrate our uniqueness and diversity during Black History Month.

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail. com.