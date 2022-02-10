Allen Long King, 89 of Kenbridge, joined his wife, Aerie Alein King, in Heaven on Feb. 5. He was the son of the late George Albert King and Ethel Pitts King, father of the late Betty Kirby, grandfather of the late Ryan Clapper and brother of the late Freddie King, Johnny King, Roy King, Frank King and Nellie Allgood.

He is survived by his children, Wayne King, Dottie Gregory (Mike) and Albert King (Mary Sue) all of Kenbridge; five grandchildren, Jason Kirby, Justin King, Becky Dailey, Courtney Clapper and Madison King; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dot Burnette of South Hill, Betty Barker (Jamie) of Brodnax and Lucille Foster (David) of Kenbridge; two brothers, Earl King of North Carolina and Butch King of Kenbridge; son-in-law, Bernie Kirby of Staunton and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Allen served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Railway Handle Corporation as a supervisor. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing cards, throwing horseshoes and coon hunting.

The family will receive friends on Saturday Feb. 12, at the Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, from 10 a.m. until start of services at 11 a.m. Burial with military rights will follow at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 862 Paschall Station Rd., Warrenton, NC 27589.

In leu of flowers, please consider donations to the Victoria Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 376 Victoria, VA 23974.

