Cancer patient donates $500 in painting proceeds

A local realtor who began painting watercolors during the pandemic and is now undergoing treatment at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Hendrick Cancer Center is giving back to her fellow patients.

Georgia Franck, of Bracey, raised $500 from the sales of her paintings and donated it to the CMH Foundation Cancer Care Fund.

“I was blown away by her selflessness,” Clinical Coordinator Ashley Willis of the Hendrick Cancer Center said. “Here she is, in the middle of treatment, and she has the strength, determination and generosity to pull this off.”

“I spoke to the social worker and there are so many needs,” Georgia said. “Even just for patients to have rides to and from chemo and radiation.”

Georgia’s watercolors are playful and cheery — but in low supply after her recent sale. Check out her talents on Facebook under Watercolors by Georgia.