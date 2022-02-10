Panthers capture a double OT thriller

Trailing by four with 18 seconds left to play in double overtime, the Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) men’s basketball team got a layup from Rick Sullivan and a 35-foot trey at the buzzer that banked in for a thrilling 95- 94 win over Bryant & Stratton MIT (Virginia Beach) on Sunday afternoon.

The victory coupled with a 90-76 win over Central International College on Saturday afternoon improved the Panthers to 8-2 on the season.

It was a back and forth affair all game on Sunday as neither team led by more than five points.

The Panthers jumped out to a 6-3 lead to start the game and took a 31-29 lead at the 4:28 mark of the first half on a trey by Glenn Hawkins.

The visitors took a 40-37 lead to the halftime break after hitting a deep trey just before the buzzer.

SVCC got two straight buckets from DeAndre Miles to take a 45-42 lead at the 17:32 mark of the second half.

Bryant & Stratton opened up a 65-60 lead but SVCC got buckets from Lanthony Joyner and a trey from Thompson to cut the deficit to one.

SVCC took a 74-71 lead with 2:52 left to play on a bucket by Xander Copeland but the visitors were able to force overtime.

The Panthers opened up a 79-75 lead in the first overtime period but Bryant & Stratton rallied to knot the score at 82 and force a double overtime period before the local team rallied for the win.

Miles led SVCC with 27 points and 11 rebounds while Petty scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds. Thompson and Sullivan both finished with 16 points and six assist apiece.

SVCC…….37 37 8 13 – 95

BSMIT……40 34 8 12 – 94

SVCC – Hawkins 8, Petty 18, Miles 27, Thompson 16, Sullivan 16, Joyner 6, Copeland 4.

SVCC, 90-76

The Panthers topped Central International College 90-76 on Saturday afternoon in Lawrenceville.

SVCC jumped out to an 11-7 lead at the 13:46 mark of the first half on a trey by Hawkins.

Buckets by Nile Atwater and Miles extended the SVCC lead to 23-18 at the 7:27 mark.

The Panthers got a big dunk by Miles right before the half for a 31-26 lead at the break.

SVCC got back to back treys from Joseph Jiggetts and Miles to open up a 39-28 lead at the 18:18 mark of the second half.

Treys by Miles and Thompson gave SVCC a 57-43 lead at the 12:37 mark.

SVCC put the exclamation on the victory with a mammoth dunk by Miles in the final minute.

Miles led SVCC with 26 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Thompson scored 17 points and added two assists. Atwater finished with 17 points while Joyner added 15 rebounds and Sullivan added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

SVCC……….31 59 – 90

CIC………….26 50 – 76

SVCC – Hawkins 3, Sullivan 10, Logan 8, Jiggetts 3, Petty 2, Miles 26, Thompson 17, Joyner 3, Atwater 17.