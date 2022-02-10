Temporary urgent care center closing

VCU Health announced that due to a continuing decline in patient visits to its temporary urgent care center, it closed the clinic at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

A recent press release noted, “If we experience another surge, we will consider reopening as needed. The clinic at 416 Durant St., in South Hill was open about a month to alleviate strain on the emergency room. Occupational Health and Wellness will resume normal operations in this clinic on Monday, Feb. 7.”

Readers are reminded emergency departments are here to treat complex, life-threatening conditions. For COVID-19 testing you can locate a testing site by visiting the Virginia Department of Health website or contact your primary care provider. Visit vcuhealth.org/urgentclinic for virtual urgent care.