Virginia State Parks launches new online reservation site

Virginia State Parks announced the launch of a new online reservation site for campgrounds, cabins, yurts and picnic shelters aimed at improving the visitor experience with better maps, faster reservations and an improved loyalty program for our customers.

The new site went live on Thursday, Jan. 27 following months of collaboration with the state’s new management technology provider, US eDirect.

“Virginia State Parks is continuously investing in ways to improve our internal systems and in the way we engage and serve the public,” said Virginia State Park Director Dr. Melissa Baker.

Customers of Virginia State Parks will experience a new system with improved functionality that includes: Interactive mapping that will give overnight guests the opportunity to explore each park in greater detail, an enhanced loyalty program that will move from a point- to dollar-based system, allowing guests greater flexibility in converting repeat stays into discounted reservations, updated waitlist functionality to alert guests when previously booked sites become available and a more streamlined user experience.

To learn more and to book your Virginia State Parks getaway today, visit https://www.dcr.virginia. gov/state-parks/reservations.